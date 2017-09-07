VIDEO: Wet weather spreads to El Sobrante By Aja Seldon, KRON Published: September 7, 2017, 9:03 am Updated: September 7, 2017, 9:04 am Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window) Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window) Share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) EL SOBRANTE (KRON)–What started as a light drizzle turned into full on rain showers across parts of the Bay Area. A KRON4 viewer from El Sobrante sent in photos and videos from his home. KRON4’s James Fletcher said to expect more patches of rain throughout the morning and afternoon hours. Share this:Click to email (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) Advertisement