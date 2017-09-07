VIDEO REPORT: Dozens of adoptable animals flown from Florida to Bay Area ahead of Hurricane Irma

By and Published:

 

WALNUT CREEK (KRON) — Dozens of adoptable animals are being flown into the Bay Area to help clear the shelters in Florida and make room for animals that are displaced during the storm.

KRON4’s Gabe went to ARF in Walnut Creek where some of the animals will be housed.

About 150 animals need to be adopted immediately to make room for the animals.

