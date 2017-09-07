LIVERMORE (KRON) — A teenager who was driving home from work last week lost control of her car and crashed.

She was instantly killed when her car hit a concrete pillar.

And on Thursday night, a community came together to remember her and help her family.

At a Livermore fundraiser for the teen, KRON4 spoke to some of the teen’s family members.

She was almost halfway home but Kirsten Yalda never made it.

“Just the sweetest, most caring girl,” the victim’s father Samuel Yalda said. “She loved everybody, always tried to help people out. Everybody loved her. Always tried to help people out. Everybody loved her.”

Her father describes getting the devastating call.

“She said she was in a car accident last night,” Yalda said. “I was like, ‘OK, tell me what’s going on,’ and she said, ‘She didn’t make it.’ And right then, I just hung up. I couldn’t handle it.”

It was last Thursday around 4 p.m.

Kirsten was on her way home from work.

Police say her car veered off Highway 580 eastbound and slammed into a pillar.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

“It’s just a senseless accident, maybe careless driving, but her autopsy and everything, there’s no alcohol or drugs, nothing like that, and so, we’re still kind of torn about what happened,” Yalda said. “It’s just questions we may not ever have the answers to.”

On Thursday, 14 Jamba Juice locations, including the Livermore location where Kirsten worked for the last five months, came together to raise money for the family.

“The people she was close with said she was just a great spirit, always willing to help others and just seemed like a really good kid,” franchise owner Tara Lindstrom said. “Obviously, very responsible, worked consistently, showed up to work and drove a long way to get here, so she was obviously raised well.”

Kirsten will be buried Friday, and her family is still raising money for her funeral services.

A Youcaring page has been set up for Kirsten, as well as a GoFundMe page.

