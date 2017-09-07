LOS ANGELES (KRON/CNN) — An underground explosion rips up a street dangerously close to homes in Los Angeles.

Hundreds of pounds of concrete, asphalt, and metal were sent flying into the air.

As you can see, the damage to the road is pretty extensive.

Investigators with Los Angeles fire say it looks like an underground electrical vault exploded.

Residents say the explosion was so strong it felt like an earthquake.

Nobody was hurt.

