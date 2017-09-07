LAS VEGAS (KRON) — A wild kidnapping story that started on California’s Central Coast ended when the victim walked into a hotel near Las Vegas.

Employees helped her escape.

The man accused of kidnapping her was arrested later that night.

The suspect is her former boyfriend.

Now, the woman is speaking out and talking about her ordeal.

“It’s hard,” kidnapping victim Virginia Paris said.

Fifty-five-year-old Virginia Paris is still processing the last couple of days.

“He was very forceful, very, very, very mean,” Paris said.

She’s talking about her ex-boyfriend 52-year-old Joseph Hetzel.

Police say he kidnapped Paris in Solvang, California last Friday.

The pair was later spotted in at the Rail Road Pass Hotel in Henderson and inside a downtown Las Vegas chapel

“He said marrying me would get him out of trouble…and pretend like we were on some little honeymoon, and we turned off our cell phones and no one would know the difference,” Paris said.

You can see Paris and Hetzel on surveillance at the Little Neon Chapel.

At first, you see the pair signing what looks like marriage documents right before Paris turns around and tries to walk out the door.

Hetzel grabs her, and they walk out of the chapel.

“I was very upset and the first time I walked away, I was extremely upset,” Paris said. “I would not do anything, and he ran after me because I was running.”

About an hour and a half later, they came back.

“I went through with it a second time because he would not stop,” Paris said.

That’s how Paris described her two-month relationship with Hetzel

“Very mind controlled,” Paris said. “He talked a lot about his explosives and what he would do and what he’s done to people, his ex-girlfriends and all that kind of stuff. That made me very nervous, especially on this trip.”

Why didn’t Virginia just run?

“I tried running, many times, but he wouldn’t let me,” Paris said. “He had me by his side. He wouldn’t let me run.”

Paris says she was able to get away with the help of some hotel staff who called security.

Hetzel was spotted at a casino outside of Las Vegas Tuesday night and was taken into custody.

