SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Gary Radnich answers viewers’ emails every Friday night with his wife, Alicia Radnich.
In this installment, Gary takes on these emails:
- Mark my words, the Raiders will win the Super Bowl. Derek Carr is better than Brady. – Andy
- Any chance the Niners can win eight games this season? – 49er Faithful
- Thanks for the tip at the wedding. You told me to tell everyone it was $100 and so I have. – Tito
- You always seem happy. You are very cocky, Gary. – Bart
Follow Gary on Twitter @KRON4GRadnich.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- US APPEALS COURT REJECTS TRUMP’S LIMITED VIEW OF TRAVEL BAN
- DATA FROM 143 MILLION AMERICANS EXPOSED IN HACK
- OAKLAND FIRE CAPTAIN ARRESTED ON CHILD PORN CHARGES
- 4 ROBBERY SUSPECTS DETAINED IN OAKLAND
- FEMALE INMATES WALK AWAY FROM DUBLIN PRISON
- JUDGE: BRAIN DEAD GIRL MAY STILL BE ALIVE
- 15-YEAR-OLD GIRL HELD 29 DAYS, TIED UP AND RAPED