Gary’s Mailbag: Thanks for the $100 tip at the wedding!

Published:

 

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Gary Radnich answers viewers’ emails every Friday night with his wife, Alicia Radnich.

In this installment, Gary takes on these emails:

  • Mark my words, the Raiders will win the Super Bowl. Derek Carr is better than Brady. – Andy
  • Any chance the Niners can win eight games this season? – 49er Faithful
  • Thanks for the tip at the wedding. You told me to tell everyone it was $100 and so I have. – Tito
  • You always seem happy. You are very cocky, Gary. – Bart

Follow Gary on Twitter @KRON4GRadnich.

