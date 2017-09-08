NOVATO (KRON) — A hazardous materials incident is happening at the Stafford Lake water treatment plant in Novato on Friday, firefighters said.

The emergency is contained to the building.

There is no threat to surrounding areas, firefighters said.

The entrance road to the Indian Valley Golf Course is closed until further notice.

