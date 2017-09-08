WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) — Former Vice President Joe Biden’s daughter, Ashley, added more fuel to the 2020 speculation mill this week.

In an interview with Women’s Wear Daily, she said she thinks her father is considering a run for president.

Asked if her father will make a bid for the White House, Ashley Biden said, “I hope so.”

However, she cautioned that he has not made up his mind yet and that decision could be ways off.

She said his focus right now is on the Biden foundation, the National Cancer Moonshot, and getting other Democrats elected.

She said he’s also still taking it day-by-day after the death of his 46-year-old son, Beau Biden.

His death on May 2015 was a major factor in the former vice president’s decision not to run in 2016.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES