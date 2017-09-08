Joe Biden’s daughter says ex-vice president considering 2020 presidential run

By Published:
President Barack Obama honors Vice President Joe Biden during a ceremony in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, with the Presidential Medal of Freedom. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

 

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) — Former Vice President Joe Biden’s daughter, Ashley, added more fuel to the 2020 speculation mill this week.

In an interview with Women’s Wear Daily, she said she thinks her father is considering a run for president.

Asked if her father will make a bid for the White House, Ashley Biden said, “I hope so.”

However, she cautioned that he has not made up his mind yet and that decision could be ways off.

She said his focus right now is on the Biden foundation, the National Cancer Moonshot, and getting other Democrats elected.

She said he’s also still taking it day-by-day after the death of his 46-year-old son, Beau Biden.

His death on May 2015 was a major factor in the former vice president’s decision not to run in 2016.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s