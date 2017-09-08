Related Coverage The Latest: Cat 1 Hurricane Katia making landfall in Mexico

MIAMI (AP) — Katia has made landfall north of Tecolutla, Mexico, as a Category 1 hurricane with winds of 75 mph (120 kph).

Forecasters have predicted damaging winds, drenching rains and a dangerous storm surge from the Gulf of Mexico.

Mexican emergency workers are also scrambling to respond to an 8.1-magnitude earthquake that struck off the country’s southern Pacific coast late Thursday, killing at least 61 people.

