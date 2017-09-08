Man gets prison for sexually abusing, recording boys

WOOD Published: Updated:
Tyler Lowis' Nov. 14, 2016 mug shot from the Kent County Correctional Facility (via WOOD)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) –- A Michigan man who admitted to sexually abusing two boys and recording it is heading to prison.

A Kent County judge Thursday sentenced 23-year-old Tyler Lowis to at least 18.75 years behind bars on four charges, including two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, child sexually abusive activity and using a computer to commit a crime.

Lowis was arrested in November 2016 after Michigan State Police got a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about child pornography.

When police searched his house, they found video files of child pornography, some of which showed Lowis and underage boys, according to court documents.

Investigators say Lowis admitted to sexually abusing the boys since 2015.

Lowis pleaded guilty to the four charges last month as part of the plea agreement.

In turn, prosecutors dismissed several other charges against him.

Lowis faces up to 56 years in prison.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s