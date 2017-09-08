Officials: Crews battle basement fire in Oakland home

By Published: Updated:

OAKLAND (KRON) — Firefighters are working to put out a basement fire burning inside a residence in Oakland Friday morning, according to Oakland Fire officials.

The blaze was first reported around 3:49 a.m. in the 2200 block of Inyo Ave., fire officials said on Twitter.

When crews arrived, they found smoke pouring from the roof of the single-story home.

Within five minutes, firefighters found the fire was in the basement, and are checking for extension.

This was the last update provided.

No injuries have been reported.

Stay with KRON4 for updates.

