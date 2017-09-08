Police activity prompts shelter-in-place in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police activity has prompted a shelter-in-place in San Francisco on Friday night, police said.

People are being asked to avoid the area of Cabrillo Street between 36th and 37th.

Police are asking residents to stay inside and away from windows.

