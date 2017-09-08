Police: Man charged with murder in grandmother’s death

ALABAMA (KRON) — Authorities in Birmingham, Alabama say a man is in custody for killing his grandmother.
Police say 88-year-old Doris Gooden was found dead in her home Wednesday morning.
It’s believed Gooden was stabbed several times.
She was found covered in a bloody sheet.
Police took Gooden’s grandson, 48-year-old Sean Wilson, into custody Thursday and have charged him with murder.
He’s being held on 150-thousand dollars bail.
