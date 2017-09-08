Police: Suspect in active shooter situation at Ohio high school in custody, no injuries

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police say they have the suspect in the reported active shooter situation at Columbus Scioto High School in Ohio in custody.
At about 8:30 a.m., Friday, police were called to the 2900 block of South High Street on the report of an active shooter.
Police say they have made an arrested and there are no injuries.
*Please RT* UPDATE 9:15am: SWAT made an arrest, gun taken, no injuries. Excellent job by our officers! #TogetherIsBetter #CPD https://t.co/m4B8eYxNB1
— Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) September 8, 2017
