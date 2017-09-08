Police: Suspect in active shooter situation at Ohio high school in custody, no injuries

WCMH Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police say they have the suspect in the reported active shooter situation at Columbus Scioto High School in Ohio in custody.

At about 8:30 a.m., Friday, police were called to the 2900 block of South High Street on the report of an active shooter.

Police say they have made an arrested and there are no injuries.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s