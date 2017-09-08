Raiders hoping Marquel Lee can solve riddle in the middle

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) When the Oakland Raiders open the regular season in Tennessee on Sunday, rookie Marquel Lee will become the team’s fifth starting middle linebacker in five years.

That hardly suggests stability for a team coming off its first playoff appearance in nearly 15 years and it’s one of the primary reasons there was so much chatter about the position in the offseason, much of it negative.

Not that Lee, a fifth-round draft pick, seems bothered by it. One of two rookie starters on Oakland’s defense, the former standout at Wake Forest has tried to stay away from the noise and has spent this week focusing on Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota.