SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Salvation Army Golden Gate Division is looking for volunteers to help victims of the powerful Hurricane Irma expected to hit Florida this weekend.

The organization is looking for volunteers to train as soon as possible.

“Response efforts to these catastrophic weather events will be costly and last for years,” Salvation Army’s National Community Relations and Development Secretary Lt. Col. Ron Busroe said. “With generous public support, The Salvation Army will be here to help the millions affected by Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma for as long as they’re in need.”

The training will take place on Friday, Sept. 22 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 23 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 832 Folsom St., fifth floor, in San Francisco.

It is open to everybody.

To register, you can go to this Eventbrite Link or email John McKnight at john.mcknight@usw.salvationarmy.org.

The Salvation Army says you must attend both training sessions to be eligible to volunteer for deployment. Those interested must also fill out a profile on the Disaster Services Website.

Deployments, which typically are limited to two weeks, consist of 12-hour days, rugged sleeping and living conditions, minimal amenities, and possible very limited or no internet access, Salvation Army officials said.

If you want to contribute to the relief efforts, you can visit HelpSalvationArmy.org, call 1-800-SAL-ARMY, or text “STORM” to 51555.

A digital media kit with b-roll, fact sheet, photography and social media assets can be found here.

