SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — In the Bay Area, there is a big Mexican community, and many locals are worried about their families living south of the border.

In the Mission District on Friday, KRON4 talked to some people who said they are fearing the worst.

The death toll is rising, and there have been more than 300 aftershocks, worrying people in the Bay Area about how their families are coping with the aftermath.

The epicenter of the 8.1 magnitude earthquake hit Mexico between the states of Chiapas and Oaxaca.

Mexico’s president says it’s the strongest temblor to have hit the country’s south in the last 100 years.

The Mission District is home to many immigrants from the region who have been checking in on their families all day.

“I have family there,” said Everardo De Jesus, whose family lives in Chiapas, through a translator. “A cousin who was frightened. He hid under the bed. His wife fainted briefly.”

The quake shook Mexico’s southern coast and was felt as far as Mexico City and to the south in Guatemala City.

“Of course, when I got the news, I was immediately worried,” said Angel Arturo Aguilar, who has family in Guatemala, through a translator. “I let my wife know she should call our family back home.”

It’s reported 45 people were killed in Oaxaca, the hardest-hit by the temblor.

The quake struck around midnight, almost 75 miles off shore, causing concern of a tsunami with waves that could reach 10 feet.

All this as Mexico braces for yet another natural disaster–a Category 1 hurricane is making landfall in the Gulf, which is bound to add more pressure on relief efforts.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES