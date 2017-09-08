LOS ANGELES (KRON/CNN) — Police in Hollywood are looking for a man and woman suspected of pickpocketing victims while distracting them.

Investigators say the man and woman approach their victims and tell them there is bird poop on them and offer to clean it off.

Officials say as they are wiping the person’s back, the man then removes the victim’s wallet.

A victim of the crime explains the experience.

“She opens her purse and pulls out napkins and stuff and starts wiping me down,” victim Walter Berry said. “She poured water on my neck at the time. I think they were in coordination. That’s when I felt this hand over here. I didn’t think much of it because I thought he was still patting me down, but that’s when he got the money.”

Both suspects are believed to be between 35 and 40 years old.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES