VIDEO: East Bay garage fire leaves woman unconscious

PLEASANT HILL (KRON) — A woman is in the hospital after a fire broke out in the garage of her Pleasant Hill home early Friday morning, according to Contra Costa County Fire Department.

Around 2:16 a.m., firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire in the 100 block of Sylvia Dr.

Upon arrival, crews found smoke and flames coming from the garage.

The woman and another man live in this house.

The man told firefighters he heard “loud booms” toward the front of the house while he was showering for work.

“He opened the garage door to find heavy flames,” fire officials said.

That’s when he shut the door and got himself and the woman out of the home.

The woman ended up running back inside the house, and had to be rescued.

“She was transported to a local hospital and was unconscious,” officials said.

There have been no updates on her condition since.

Fire crews were able to put out the fire and are now in the clean-up stage.

Heavy damage was done to the garage, and the home sustained some smoke damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No further information is available at this time.

