SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Emergency communication in the event of a natural disaster could be the difference in whether or not you survive.

Officials at the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management say in addition to having three days’ worth of food and water per person in the event of a major event like an earthquake, being prepared also means being connected to receive emergency alerts from the city.

“SF72.org is our emergency preparedness portal, and we encourage you to visit that to learn how to be prepared for just about any type of emergency, and we also encourage you to register for AlertSF, and that is the system or the city’s text and email system,” San Francisco Department of Emergency Management Kristen Hogan said. “That allows us to be able to send direct information about what to do during an emergency, and we hope that you register, so we can get that information to you and also encourage your friends and family to register as well.”

To start receiving alerts from the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management, just text AlertSF to 888-777.

