VIDEO: Irma downgraded to CAT 4, still very dangerous

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Many Tampa Bay area counties are under a Hurricane Watch as a very dangerous Category 4 Hurricane Irma barrels toward Florida.

Irma is more than 500 miles wide, which is wider than the state of Florida.

“Hurricane Irma remains a powerful Category 4 hurricane with 150 mph winds. Although it has weakened a bit from its peak, it remains a destructive storm. The forecast track remains the same taking Irma into South Florida Sunday morning as a major hurricane. A widespread 4″ to 8″ of rain is expected with some isolated spots reaching 10″ through Tuesday morning,” said Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Leigh Spann.

“A Hurricane Watch has been issued for Manatee, Sarasota, Hardee, Desoto and Highlands counties This means that potential winds of 75 mph could be felt in 48 hours,” said Spann.

As of 8 a.m.(East Coast time) Friday, the core of Irma is forecast to move between the central Bahamas and the north coast of Cuba today.

Irma is about 450 miles southeast of Miami. Storm surge is expected on both Florida coasts.

Here’s what you need to know if you have family and/or friends in Florida.

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

Jupiter Inlet southward around the Florida peninsula to Bonita Beach

Florida Keys

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

North of Jupiter Inlet to Sebastian Inlet

North of Bonita Beach to Venice

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

Jupiter Inlet southward around the Florida peninsula to Bonita Beach

Florida Keys

Lake Okeechobee

Florida Bay

Haiti from the northern border with the Dominican Republic to Le Mole St. Nicholas

Southeastern Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands

Cuban provinces of Camaguey, Ciego de Avila, Sancti Spiritus, and Villa Clara

Central Bahamas

Northwestern Bahamas

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

North of Jupiter Inlet to Sebastian Inlet

North of Bonita Beach to Anna Maria Island

Cuban provinces of Guantanamo, Holguin, Las Tunas and Matanzas.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Cuban provinces of Guantanamo, Holguin, and Las Tunas

