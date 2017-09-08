HAYWARD (KRON) — While residents of Texas are recovering from Hurricane Harvey, Floridians are bracing for Irma.

One lesson the people of Florida took from Harvey is don’t forget our four-legged friends.

More than 150 dogs and cats landed safely in Hayward Thursday after a cross-country flight from Florida.

The animals were gathered from shelters in Broward County, Florida, which is now in the projected path of Hurricane Irma.

More than 40 of those animal rescues are now getting used to being in California at the East Bay SPCA.

“They’ve spent a lot of time in kennels and on a plane, so our priority was to get them unloaded as quickly as we could, bring them to our facility, and just let them decompress from their adventure,” East Bay SPCA spokeswoman Michelle Setter said. “The animals came through amazingly well, and they are doing very well in our shelter, and we’re going to give a few days to recuperate. Some of them are going to need some medical attention, and we hope to put them up for adoption in a week or so.”

The Berkeley Humane Society and the Tony La Russa Animal Rescue Foundation also took in animals from the rescue flight.

If you are interested in adopting a furry friend, the East Bay SPCA will be open all weekend and ARF will be open Saturday.

The Berkeley Humane Society will be closed until Monday.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES