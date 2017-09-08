VIDEO REPORT: Former President Bill Clinton in San Francisco to honor civil rights activist Rev. Amos Brown

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Leaders and politicians, including former President Bill Clinton, came to San Francisco on Friday night to honor a renowned pastor and civil rights activist.

KRON4’s Spencer Blake was live from the Third Baptist Church where the congregation was celebrating reverend Rev. Amos Brown’s 40th anniversary as senior pastor of the church.

