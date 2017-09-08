SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo talked exclusively to KRON4’s Grant Lodes Friday afternoon.

They discussed various topics like affordable housing in San Jose, crime, and homelessness.

There’s been a lot of concern about affordable housing in the city, especially with Google’s plans to build a campus and bring 20,000 more jobs to San Jose.

“We’re mightily challenged by this crisis…supply is driven by the wonderful job market we have, and we’ve got to do an awful lot more to expand the supply…,” Liccardo said. “We’re focusing on densifying on key areas like downtown where we can build as high as the airplanes will let us…we have to think more creatively about how we can address those who are struggling the most, particularly the homeless, and that’s why we’ve been pushing initiatives like micro houses villages to see how we can inexpensively build housing quickly…retrofitting old declining motels for apartments and things of that nature…that can enable us to use public dollars efficiently and get people housed.”

Mayor Liccardo also talked about the city’s response to the Coyote Creek flooding, property crime, and the Christopher Columbus Statue.

