SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — As people flee the path of Hurricane Irma, some are taking refuge in the Bay Area.

Flights from Florida have been arriving at local airports throughout the day with more on the way.

Some Floridians at SFO KRON4 talked with say they got out just in the nick of time.

A few people arrived on direct flights, but most people are arriving on connecting flights.

Now, at least one Miami direct flight KRON4 saw on United was canceled.

Some people left from Orlando or Tampa before the airports there closed. They say they saw people boarding up windows and scrambling to get out.

KRON4 also visited with a woman who lives along the East Coast of Florida. She decided to get out while Hurricane Irma passes through.

Her family is actually still in Florida. She says they are planning on staying and helping to secure her house.

“My niece is putting the shutters on my house today as we speak,” Florida resident Sharon Landis said. “And all look to be getting hit pretty hard because I can walk to the ocean. I can walk to the river, so I’m right in the middle.”

On Friday night, there are a few more direct flights out of Florida arriving at SFO and on early Saturday morning.

