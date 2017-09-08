VIDEO: With Irma approaching, National Guard crews from Bay Area head to Florida

By and Published: Updated:

SILICON VALLEY (KRON) — National Guard crews from the Bay Area are heading to Florida to help with rescue operations once Hurricane Irma hits.

KRON4’s Will Tran is at Moffett Field where those crews are set to take off Friday morning.

He says Silicon Valley-based Air National Guardsmen are traveling to Florida to provide search and rescue support for those who will be affected by the storm.

Captain Roderick Bersamina tells KRON4, “Our mission is to save lives, any and as much lives as we can.  We take pride in always being ready to respond.”

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s