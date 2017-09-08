SILICON VALLEY (KRON) — National Guard crews from the Bay Area are heading to Florida to help with rescue operations once Hurricane Irma hits.

KRON4’s Will Tran is at Moffett Field where those crews are set to take off Friday morning.

He says Silicon Valley-based Air National Guardsmen are traveling to Florida to provide search and rescue support for those who will be affected by the storm.

Captain Roderick Bersamina tells KRON4, “Our mission is to save lives, any and as much lives as we can. We take pride in always being ready to respond.”

Personnel from moffett field leaving any moment now to help hurricane Irma @kron4news CA air Natl guardsmen pic.twitter.com/COYgpsZA3A — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) September 8, 2017

