Deputies: Wrong woman released from Ohio jail

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man who went to the Trumbull County jail in Ohio to bail out a woman said they released the wrong person.
Jail records show Amber Skinner was released from the jail around 2:45 Friday.
However, Andrea Gintert was the one who was actually supposed to get out. She was released a few hours later.
Deputies say the mix-up was an honest mistake.
Neither woman was charged with violent crimes.
