Deputies: Wrong woman released from Ohio jail

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man who went to the Trumbull County jail in Ohio to bail out a woman said they released the wrong person.

Jail records show Amber Skinner was released from the jail around 2:45 Friday.

However, Andrea Gintert was the one who was actually supposed to get out. She was released a few hours later.

Deputies say the mix-up was an honest mistake.

Neither woman was charged with violent crimes.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES