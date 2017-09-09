CHP investigating Hwy 4 shooting in Antioch



ANTIOCH (KRON)– Contra Costa County CHP is investigating a shooting that occurred on Highway 4 in Antioch Friday night.

According to CHP, the shots rang out around 9:34 p.m. on the eastbound side of the highway near Somersville Road.

One man was shot in the arm and drove himself to Sutter Delta Hospital.

Police said a second passenger, who is believed to be the victim’s girlfriend, was in the car.

The victim told police, the shots were directed towards his car.

The investigation is ongoing and officers have yet to determine a motive for the shooting.

