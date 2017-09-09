Family: Pregnant woman set on fire by ‘violent’ boyfriend

Video courtesy of CNN

MARYLAND (KRON) — In a horrifying story out of Maryland, family members are saying a pregnant woman was set on fire by her boyfriend.

Doctors managed to save the baby, but Andrea Grinage is still fighting for her life.

Grinage’s neighbor Shantel Farrow witnessed the scary scene, and saw burns covering Grinage’s body.

“I seen the fire fighters busting out the windows and everything, but I’ve seen her, she like, she was in distress,” she said.

Another neighbor, Brandon Scott, said “I have never seen anything like it in my life.”

Investigators say Grinage’s boyfriend set the 30-year-old on fire in their Capitol Heights apartment.

“You know, you see it on them shows you never think it will happen to your love ones, and, or let alone your daughter,” Grinage’s father Arthur Williams said.

He went on to say that his daughter’s boyfriend is violent.

“Well it all stems from him not wanting to take responsibility of him being a new born dad. He didn’t want that. And once a baby is conceived it’s too late for all that,” he said. “You either step up and be a dad or you walk away.”

According to investigators, Grinage told neighbors her boyfriend attacked her and that he was going to D.C. to kill one of Grinage’s family members.

Detectives say they were able to get the suspect on the phone and talk him into turning himself in.

Doctors delivered the baby, Journey Aleah, seven weeks early.

“She is doing well,” Williams said about the newborn. “She has five of everything and we are blessed.”

Grinage is still in critical condition, while the man accused of putting her there is behind bars.

CNN contributed to this article

