FEMA creates rumor control page for Hurricane Irma

By Published:
This photo provided by Caribbean Buzz shows the destruction left in the wake of Hurricane Irma Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, in the U.S. Virgin Islands The death toll from Hurricane Irma has risen to 22 as the storm continues its destructive path through the Caribbean. The dead include 11 on St. Martin and St. Barts, four in the U.S. Virgin Islands and four in the British Virgin Islands. There was also one each in Barbuda, Anguilla, and Barbados. The toll is expected to rise as rescuers reach some of the hardest-hit areas. (Caribbean Buzz via AP)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) created a rumor control page centered around Hurricane Irma.

FEMA wants to ensure the public can verify what details surrounding Hurricane Irma are true and what is not.

Click here to view the page.

Click here to view the page.

