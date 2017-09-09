FEMA creates rumor control page for Hurricane Irma

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) created a rumor control page centered around Hurricane Irma.
FEMA wants to ensure the public can verify what details surrounding Hurricane Irma are true and what is not.
Click here to view the page.
We created an #Irma rumor control page to help you verify what’s true and what’s not. Visit it here: https://t.co/nnXuF8Q7E8 pic.twitter.com/ypNwNRlOM0
— FEMA (@fema) September 8, 2017
