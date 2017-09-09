Girl saves family from fire caused by Hurricane Irma

FLORIDA (KRON)–It was the quick thinking of a little girl, that saved three families after a house fire broke out in Florida on Saturday.
As Hurricane Irma closes in on South Florida, 10 adults and five children remain displaced after the fire tore through their home.
The fire department responded around noon and put out the blaze.
An official later tweeted that the fire was caused by an electrical issue related to Hurricane Irma.
The Red Cross stepped in to help the families.
