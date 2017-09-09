Holy Guacamole! Price of avocados up 125%

CNN — The wholesale price of avocados is up 125 percent since the beginning of the year, according to the American Restaurant Association (ARA), which analyzes U.S. agriculture department data.

A standard box of 48 avocados went for $83.75 this week.

That’s up from $37.25 in early january.

It’s the highest price ARA has on record with numbers going back to 1999.

ARA’s president is calling it the highest ever.

Two key drivers are behind the price surge are a weak harvest and an insatiable demand for avocados.

