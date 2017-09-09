Hundreds march through Oakland streets in support of DACA

By Published:

OAKLAND (KRON)– Saturday afternoon protesters flooded the streets of Oakland in support of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals which President Trump announced he would end.

The protest started around 2:00 p.m. at Oscar Grant Plaza in Downtown Oakland.

KRON4’s Spencer Blake reported that the rally was organized by a 16-year-old girl.

The Oakland Police Department sent out an advisory around 4:00 p.m. that the crowd started marching between 14th and 7th Broadway.

 

