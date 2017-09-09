Hundreds march through Oakland streets in support of DACA

OAKLAND (KRON)– Saturday afternoon protesters flooded the streets of Oakland in support of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals which President Trump announced he would end.
The protest started around 2:00 p.m. at Oscar Grant Plaza in Downtown Oakland.
KRON4’s Spencer Blake reported that the rally was organized by a 16-year-old girl.
The Oakland Police Department sent out an advisory around 4:00 p.m. that the crowd started marching between 14th and 7th Broadway.
#DACA recipient: “No! I won’t apologize for breaking the law when I came here illegally. I was two years old.”@kron4news #oakland pic.twitter.com/Jh0jgjXQ56
— Spencer Blake (@spencerjblake) September 9, 2017
Michael Mendoza, son of Mexican immigrant, says this country chewed [his dad] up and spat him back out.@kron4news #DACAprotest #oakland pic.twitter.com/PO9WOXHrCK
— Spencer Blake (@spencerjblake) September 9, 2017
Frank Ogawa Plaza in #Oakland full of #DACA supporters. Rally organized by 16-year-old.@kron4news pic.twitter.com/kJQqvHteTu
— Spencer Blake (@spencerjblake) September 9, 2017