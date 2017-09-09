Memorial service held for Oakland musician killed after being robbed, dragged

OAKLAND (KRON)–Friends and family of a 40-year-old man who was dragged to death in Oakland, gathered to celebrate his life on Saturday.
Guests streamed into The New Parish to celebrate the life of David Deporis.
Deporis was murdered on Aug. 9 and his killer is still roaming the streets.
He had chased after the person who stole his laptop while sitting at a cafe in Oakland’s Temescal neighborhood.
The thief got into a vehicle, which began driving off down Rich Street with Deporis holding onto the car.
The Oakland Police Department released photos of a person of interest.
Investigators said he was seen in the area during the time of the murder and was driving a red mid-size Audi SUV.
