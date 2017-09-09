Raiders place K Sebastian Janikowski on IR with back injury

Oakland Raiders kicker Sebastian Janikowski sits on the bench after missing a field-goal attempt against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) The Oakland Raiders have placed long-time kicker Sebastian Janikowski on injured reserve with a sore back and promoted Giorgio Tavecchio to the active roster.

The team made the move Saturday, a day before the season opener at Tennessee. The Raiders had signed Tavecchio on Friday as insurance if Janikowski wasn’t healed and brought him to Tennessee.

Tavecchio has spent time in training camp with the Raiders the past four seasons but has never kicked in a regular-season game. He will replace Janikowski, who is the franchise’s career leader in games played with 268 and points with 1,799.

