Section of I-80 near Vacaville to close overnight

VACAVILLE(AP) — State transportation officials are warning of likely travel delays when a section of Interstate 80 in the Vacaville area is closed overnight to allow for demolition of a bridge.

Caltrans says the key route between San Francisco and Sacramento will see closures just east of Vacaville from late Saturday through Sunday morning.

Detour signs will be posted, and the California Highway Patrol will help direct drivers.

Crews will demolish the Midway Road Bridge.

A replacement bridge is expected to be completed by spring 2018.

