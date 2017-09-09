VIDEO: Family takes Disney World vacation despite hurricane, park closure

Video courtesy of CNN

ORLANDO (KRON) – Disney World announced their parks are closing in the wake of Hurricane Irma – But that isn’t stopping a Wisconsin family from taking their vacation anyway.

The Frank family admits they are nervous, but want to make the most of their 10-day trip that’s been planned for a year.

“We’re definitely a little nervous, we’ve never been through something like this before, but we know people down in the area and they’ve been — they’ve been through Matthew last year,” David Frank said. “They said it was a lot of strong winds but it wasn’t too bad inland,” David said.

His wife Kelly says she’s done her research and reached out to Disney for reassurance.

“We’ve been doing a lot of kind of research and talking to people who live in the area and we know a lot of people are actually going to Disney World to shelter, so we’ve been on the phone with Disney quite a bit over the last couple days and they’re reassuring us, as much as they can,” she said.

They say they’re heading to the park right after they land to get in as much “Magic Kingdom” time as possible.

On Friday Disney World announced it would close early on Saturday and reopen Tuesday at the earliest.

The resort hotels will remain open.

