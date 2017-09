2 officers killed in Hurricane Irma evacuation zone

FLORIDA (KRON)–Two on-duty officers were killed on Sunday in a Collison near a Hurricane Irma evacuation zone.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office posted a tweet recognizing the two officers.

Two officers killed in Hurricane Irma evacuation zone crash. They were both on duty. Let’s take a moment to recognize these heroes #IRMA pic.twitter.com/NZmYORZVK8 — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) September 10, 2017

