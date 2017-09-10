CHP: At least 1 dead after car strikes pillar on I-580 in Oakland

OAKLAND (KRON) — At least one person was killed in a car crash on Interstate 580 in Oakland Sunday morning, according to a traffic report from California Highway Patrol.

Around 5:11 a.m. CHP responded to reports of the accident just east of the High St. on-ramp.

A CHP report indicates that a silver Ford Taurus crashed into a pillar.

When officers arrived there was smoke coming from the car, and the front end of the Taurus was smashed in, CHP said.

At 5:33 a.m. CHP issued a traffic alert, as two westbound lanes were closed.

By 7:01 a.m., CHP reported all lanes were reopened.

It is unclear if more than one person died in the wreck.

No further information is available at this time.

