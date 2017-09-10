Deadly accident involving train shuts down Martinez marina entrance

MARTINEZ (KRON) — Police are investigating a fatal accident involving a train in Martinez on Sunday, according to Martinez Police Department.

At 12:30 p.m. police reported the incident at the marina entrance on Ferry St.

Ferry St. will be blocked “for an undetermined amount of time,” police said.

Police ask that the public Enters the marina off Berrellesa St. into the sports complex parking lot.

No further information is available at this time.

