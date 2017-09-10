Fire crews working 1-alarm blaze in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– Fire crews battled a 1-alarm blaze in San Francisco Sunday night.

The fire broke out at a two-story building near 9th Street and Tehama Street.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

#091017WF1 UPDATE 2 1st Alarm Fire is UNDER CONTROL with no injuries and unk displaced if any. 2140 Hrs pic.twitter.com/b8IRwncZht — San Francisco Fire (@sffdpio) September 11, 2017

Making progress No injuries at this time avoid area while we work 2239 Hrs https://t.co/AZt0lpsEQ3 — San Francisco Fire (@sffdpio) September 11, 2017

#091017WF1 UPDATE 258 9th Street 2 story bldg active 1st Alarm fire AVOID AREA WHILE WE WORK 2132 Hrs pic.twitter.com/Kv6bsL9LLt — San Francisco Fire (@sffdpio) September 11, 2017

#091017WF1 WORKING FIRE, 1ST ALARM, 9TH ST/TEHAMA ST, SF,AVOID AREA WHILE WE WORK 20:24 Hrs pic.twitter.com/IRzBrOGYuH — San Francisco Fire (@sffdpio) September 11, 2017

