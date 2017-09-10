Fire crews working 1-alarm blaze in San Francisco

By Published:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– Fire crews battled a 1-alarm blaze in San Francisco Sunday night.

The fire broke out at a two-story building near 9th Street and Tehama Street.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s