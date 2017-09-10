‘Hardcore storm chasers’ illustrate extreme winds of Hurricane Irma

KEY WEST, FL (WCMH) – Video posted to Twitter by a team of storm chasers illustrates the extreme wind brought by the storm.

Juston Drake and Simon Brewer from Stormgasm.com positioned themselves near Naval Air Station Key West early Sunday morning.

The pair said they measured wind speeds of up to 117 mph in the eyewall.

@SimonStormRider getting wind measurements out in the eyewall as well. Got a 117 mph wind gust. pic.twitter.com/PVEPP8FbtB — Juston Drake (@JustonStrmRider) September 10, 2017

Many on Twitter reacted negatively to the videos, saying it was irresponsible to risk their lives in a hurricane.

@SimonStormRider getting wind measurements out in the eyewall as well. Got a 117 mph wind gust. pic.twitter.com/PVEPP8FbtB — Juston Drake (@JustonStrmRider) September 10, 2017

Don’t do this! I don’t care if it’s great video. This is irresponsible and setting a bad example. This guy is lucky he didn’t kill himself. — Justin Berk (@JustinWeather) September 10, 2017

“Curfew? I don’t need to follow no curfew” – Please stay inside. Sight-seeing could put your life in danger. — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) September 10, 2017

According to its website, Stormgasm is a group of ‘hardcore storm chasers’ that chases all types of storms across the country. Both Drake and Brewer have been featured on the Weather Channel show Storm Riders.

MORE HURRICANE IRMA COVERAGE:

>>MORE STORIES