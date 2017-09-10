‘Hardcore storm chasers’ illustrate extreme winds of Hurricane Irma

By Published:

KEY WEST, FL (WCMH) – Video posted to Twitter by a team of storm chasers illustrates the extreme wind brought by the storm.

Juston Drake and Simon Brewer from Stormgasm.com positioned themselves near Naval Air Station Key West early Sunday morning.

The pair said they measured wind speeds of up to 117 mph in the eyewall.

Many on Twitter reacted negatively to the videos, saying it was irresponsible to risk their lives in a hurricane.

According to its website, Stormgasm is a group of ‘hardcore storm chasers’ that chases all types of storms across the country. Both Drake and Brewer have been featured on the Weather Channel show Storm Riders.

MORE HURRICANE IRMA COVERAGE:

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s