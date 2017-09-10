Looters strike Fort Lauderdale stores amid Irma’s fury

CNN Published: Updated:

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CNN) — Despite punishing winds and driving rain from Hurricane Irma, several reports of looting are coming in from around Fort Lauderdale.

Crews from WPLG-TV caught a group breaking into a sportswear store. A group also reportedly looted a Footlocker store in the same area.

South Florida Police vowed to monitor the streets to prevent looting but winds are so unsafe that it’s not known if police units are currently on patrol.

