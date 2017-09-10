Miami woman gives birth at home during Hurricane Irma

By Published: Updated:

FLORIDA (KRON)– A Miami woman went into labor as Hurricane Irma pummeled the Florida coast.

The city of Miami shared the story on Twitter on Sunday.

Emergency workers and doctors couldn’t get to the woman in time, so they coached her over the phone.

She gave birth to a baby girl Sunday morning at her home in a section of Miami called, “Little Haiti.”

Medical personnel eventually arrived to bring the mother and baby to a nearby hospital.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s