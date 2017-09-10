Miami woman gives birth at home during Hurricane Irma

FLORIDA (KRON)– A Miami woman went into labor as Hurricane Irma pummeled the Florida coast.

The city of Miami shared the story on Twitter on Sunday.

Emergency workers and doctors couldn’t get to the woman in time, so they coached her over the phone.

She gave birth to a baby girl Sunday morning at her home in a section of Miami called, “Little Haiti.”

Medical personnel eventually arrived to bring the mother and baby to a nearby hospital.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES