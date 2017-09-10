New temperature records as Bay Area swelters in heatwave

(KRON) There were record high temperatures  again Sunday as the Bay Area sweltered under another heatwave.

Santa Rosa tied a 73 year old record hitting 100 degrees that was originally in 1944.

The Oakland Airport hit 92 degrees. The old record was 91 degrees.

