New temperature records as Bay Area swelters in heatwave

(KRON) There were record high temperatures again Sunday as the Bay Area sweltered under another heatwave.

Santa Rosa tied a 73 year old record hitting 100 degrees that was originally in 1944.

The Oakland Airport hit 92 degrees. The old record was 91 degrees.

RECORD HIGHS TODAY

Santa Rosa 100 today tied the record set in 1944.

Oakland Airport 92 today. Old record 91 set in 1984. — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) September 11, 2017

Now up to 88 in #SF (21 degree increase from Saturday). Also warmer there than it is in Oakland and @flySFO. #cawx #bayarea — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) September 10, 2017

