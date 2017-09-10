Oakland Pride parade draws large crowd

OAKLAND (KRON)–Thousands flooded the streets of Oakland for the city’s Pride parade on Sunday.

The parade made its way up Broadway and came to a stop in front of city hall.

The parade wasn’t the only attraction; attendees also enjoyed live music and family friendly activities.

The city aimed to celebrate the cultures and diversity of the LGBT community.

