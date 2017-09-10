Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in downtown Petaluma stabbing

PETALUMA (KRON) — One person is dead and another is injured after a stabbing early Sunday morning in downtown Petaluma, according to Petaluma Police Department.

Police responded to a report of a stabbing in the 100 block of Kentucky St. around 1:43 a.m., when many of the bars and nightclubs were closing, police said.

Officers found a stabbing victim in the Golden Concourse, which is a pedestrian walkway between Kentucky and Keller streets.

The victim was taken to Memorial Hospital in Santa Rosa, where they died from their injuries, police said.

A second stabbing victim was medically treated at the scene and taken to the police department for further questioning.

Police believe the suspect may have ran to the Keller Street Parking Garage and gotten into an unknown vehicle.

The incident is under investigation by Petaluma PD detectives.

It is unknown if the suspect and victims knew each other, police said.

The name of the victim is not being released until the family is notified of the death.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Walt Spiller at 707-778-4372.

