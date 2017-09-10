San Francisco battalion chief dies in line of duty

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– The San Francisco Fire Department announced on Sunday that an on duty Battalion Chief had died.

Accord to SF Fire, Battalion Chief Terry Smerdel, died on Sunday morning while working a shift at Battalion 1.

Fire officials said Chief Smerdel had returned from an early morning fire and was later found by co-workers in his office unresponsive.

Life resuscitation measures were immediately initiated. Officials said Chief Smerdel was pronounced dead surrounded by his Fire Department Family, and later joined at the station by the Departments Chaplain and the Smerdel family.

He had worked with the San Francisco Fire Department for 26 years.

Investigators have yet to release information on the cause of his death.

