Shanahan's debut turns into dud as 49ers lose 23-3

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) Kyle Shanahan’s debut as San Francisco coach turned into a dud.

From the pre-snap penalties, to an ineffective running game to an offensive line that failed to protect quarterback Brian Hoyer all game, the 49ers showed little outward signs of improvement following last season’s 2-14 record that led to an overhaul of the entire organization and lost the season opener 23-3 to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

“It was disappointing, but whether it was the first, last, or anyone I have the rest of my career,” Shanahan said. “I don’t think it matters that it was the first.