Theme park workers scurry to shelter animals

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (CNN) –A flamingo flock at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is led to shelter in advance of the storm.

Workers at the Busch Gardens theme park moved some 12,000 animals to safe locations ahead of the storm. This flock of Flamingos is walking single-file into a shelter room in the Florida park.

Zoological teams are going to be in the park around the clock monitoring the animals.

Hurricane Irma will hit parts of Tampa and Central Florida beginning Sunday night and into Monday morning.

